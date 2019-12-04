Pakistan in letter to UK seeks return of Nawaz Sharif after treatment

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has written a letter to British authorities seeking return of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his medical treatment in UK, ARY News reported.

It was disclosed in ARY News talk show “Power Play” on Tuesday that Islamabad has written a letter to the British government seeking handing over of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan after his medical treatment is completed in Britain.

Sharif is facing scores of charges in several cases in Pakistan, while also convicted in a case, the government letter to the authorities in UK said.

The government’s letter has also been annexed details of the cases against former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif had departed for London in an air ambulance via Doha, accompanied by his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan and reached London on November 19.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks without submitting any indemnity bond as proposed by the federal government.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

Comments

comments