Pakistan condoles loss of lives in Dhaka fire incident

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday condemned Thursday’s blaze incident in Dhaka that claimed the lives of at least 69 people.

In a tweet, spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said, “Pakistan expresses deep regret on the recent blaze incident in a factory, in #Dhaka which led to tragic loss of lives and injured scores of others.”

“We express deep sympathy with the bereaved families of victims and wish speedy recovery of those injured in incident.”

At least 69 people died in a huge fire that tore through apartment buildings also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a fire official said Thursday.

Dozens of people were trapped in the buildings, unable to escape onto narrow streets clogged with traffic, as the highly-combustible stores of chemicals, body sprays, and plastic granules erupted in flames.

