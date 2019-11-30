Pakistan recorded lowest first-quarter fiscal deficit in 13 years, says Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Saturday said that the country has recorded the lowest first-quarter fiscal deficit in 13 years, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Hammad Azhar said that the current account is in surplus after four years. He maintained that the Foreign Portfolio Investment has returned to the country after three years.

The minister noted that stock market is up 11,000 points since 19th of August and added that Pakistan has climbed 28 places in ease of doing business index.

He said Pakistan has never witnessed a more remarkable turn-around from economic crisis and stabilisation as the one achieved by PTI in its first 15 months.

Earlier on Novmeber 21, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar had said that the national economy was moving towards improvement.

First time after four years current accounts were reported surplus, addressing a business forum here he had said.

