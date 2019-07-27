‘Pakistan Mango & Biryani Festival’ held in Ankara

ISLAMABAD: As part of its public diplomacy and to further popularise Pakistani mangoes in Turkey, the Embassy of Pakistan organised ‘Pakistan Mango and Biryani Festival’ in Ankara.

A large number of guests attended the event and had a first-hand experience of the taste, juiciness and aroma of the famous Pakistani mangoes as well as Biryani made of famous Pakistani Basmiti rice, said a statement received here.

Key political figures, fruit importers, diplomats and media representatives were in attendance.

The “Pakistan Mango & Biryani Festival” included fresh mango and mango cuts as well as wide-range of mango delicacies such as mango milkshake, mango lassi, mango ice cream, mango salad, mango soufflé, mango mousse, mango pudding, and mango cake.

‘Biryani’ made of famous Pakistani Basmati rice was also served at the festival while selected Pakistani music added further to the festive environment.

A photographic display of Pakistan’s natural beauty also formed part of the event.

Welcoming the guests, Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey Syrus Sajjad Qazi said Pakistan is the 5th largest producer and the 6th largest exporter of mangoes.

“We Pakistanis call Mango the ‘King of Fruits’ and it is among the sweetest fruits on the face of the earth,” the ambassador said.

“Chaunsa is the most popular variety – and we are serving the White Chaunsa today,” the ambassador said in his remarks.

He hoped that with such events, Pakistani mangoes would be soon available to mango lovers in Turkey.

Referring to the brotherly Pakistan-Turkey relations, Ambassador Qazi said that Pakistani mangos are as sweet and special as the unique Pakistan-Turkey relations.

Among those attending the festival, five won a box of mangoes at a lucky draw.

