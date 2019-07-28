Pakistan taking measures to eliminate hepatitis: President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said Pakistan is taking concrete steps to eliminate hepatitis despite having limited resources.

Addressing a seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day in Islamabad on Sunday, he said prevalence of Hepatitis C is increasing in Pakistan due to the consumption of unsafe food and water.

The president said use of unsafe syringes is also a contributing factor in spread of this disease.

He said prevention is better than cure in Hepatitis and focus should be made on preventive medicines in the curricula of medical colleges.

The president said Pakistan is taking bold measures to eliminate hepatitis and other diseases despite limited resource.

He said that we have to adopt systematic approach to meet health challenges improving awareness mechanism utilizing education system, visiting staff to household and media as well.

He said that dissemination of awareness about disease is also responsibility of doctors working among the people and they should also be engaged to aware the general public.

He said Pakistan is also facing malnutrition, stunted growth and other health problems for which a comprehensive policy should be formed.

He also asked the government to re-design the National Hepatitis Policy. He urged the private institutions to join hand with the government to meet health challenges as these problems cannot be resolved without private partnership.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government will announce a comprehensive package enabling to deal with blood-borne disease including hepatitis.

He said the government is establishing healthcare system and under this program, health services will also be provided in the schools.

