Pakistan to meet development goals by continuation of democracy: FM Qureshi    

BRUSSELS: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Monday said that Pakistan would meet the sustainable development goals by continuation of democracy in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing Pakistani community in Brussels, FM Qureshi said that the current government focused on ease of doing business and taking measures to promote economic activities in the country.

Ease of visa regime and promotion of tourism were the top priorities of the current government, the foreign minister added.

He said that the Pakistani diaspora playing vital role in the country’s progress and development. On the occasion, FM Qureshi declared meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg positive. He said that matters pertaining to India, Afghanistan and overall regional situation were discussed in the meeting.

Terming GSP Plus status to Pakistan vital, the foreign minister said that the volume of bilateral trade with the European Union will increase by status.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had visited North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters and met with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Matters of Pakistan-NATO partnership, regional security and the peace process in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan and NATO hold eight security level agreements since 2010. “NATO helped Pakistan in every difficult time and also took part in the relief operation of the 2005 deadly earthquake,” Qureshi had said.

