Pakistan named for WHO’s World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has named Pakistan for World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award over successfully achieving the targets for tobacco control, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The WHO’s Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean has announced World No Tobacco Day 2021 Award for Pakistan for its effective anti-tobacco steps, whereas, the federal government was apprised regarding its global achievement.

The health authorities confirmed that the international award will be given to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C) on the occasion of ‘World No Tobacco Day – Commit to quit’ which will be observed on May 31 across the globe.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan has grabbed the global award after successfully launching the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project. Under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project, the health authorities have established monitoring cells on the district level to implement steps for reducing tobacco consumption.

Pakistan has also made 304 localities and parks smoke-free in 12 different districts under the project, becoming the world’s first country to declare smoke-free public parks. Moreover, those selling tobacco products have also been registered under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project.

Sources added that the sellers of tobacco projects have been restricted to get licences in the federal capital Islamabad. The country has set a target of reducing the number of persons consuming tobacco products by up to 30 per cent by 2025.

WHO gives the World No Tobacco Day awards every year to carefully selected individuals or organizations in recognition of their accomplishments in tobacco control and in the implementation of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The awards recognize international achievements in the fight against the global tobacco epidemic and in the promotion of tobacco control initiatives and policies. They are awarded to individuals and institutions selected for their long-term commitment and outstanding contribution to research, advocacy, health promotion, capacity-building and other activities that promote and enforce tobacco control.

