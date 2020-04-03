Pakistan Navy, ANF jointly seize 100kg of heroin in sea raid

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy along with officials of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge cache of heroin during a sea operation here on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesman for the navy, a joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Pakistan Navy and the Anti-Narcotics Force at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan.

A huge cache of narcotics, including 100 kilograms of ice-drug was seized in the joint operation.

A PMSA vessel located and subsequently approached a suspicious fast speed boat of suspected smugglers, seized the drugs and impounded the boat.

The value of narcotics in the international market was estimated to be approximately Rs2.2 billion. The narcotics were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

The spokesman also said that the operation was a testament to the ability and capability of the Pakistan Navy and its resolve to keep the seaways of Pakistan clean of any criminal activity or misadventure.

Lasy year, Pakistan Navy in a successful intelligence-based operation today (Friday) busted a major contingent of narcotics being sent by sea.

A raid near the outskirts of Karachi, the seaways adjacent to Mubarak Village was explored where a vessel carrying copious amounts of Hashish and Heroin were confiscated.

According to details, the recovered amount of the bust is approximately 300 million rupees approximately which includes 675 kilograms of Hashish and 4 kilograms of Heroin.

The spokesman for Pakistan Navy in a statement regarding the bust said that the intricate operation was done in collaboration with the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) who constantly kept a check on the suspected vessel and the entire operation as a whole.

