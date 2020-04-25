KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has successfully demonstrated anti-ship missiles firing in North Arabian Sea on Saturday.

In a statement, Navy’s spokesperson said that Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the missiles fire. The anti-ship missiles were fired at the sea level by warships and aircrafts.

The spokesperson said the successful demonstration of missile firing is a testament to the Pakistan Navy’s operational capability and military readiness.

On the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to respond enemy’s aggression befittingly.

Last year, Pakistan Navy had launched its indigenously built 4th Fast Attack Craft (Missile) in a ceremony held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW).

The launching ceremony was organised at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) today. The spokesperson said that the Fast Attack Craft (Missile) 4 is built for Pakistan Navy at Karachi Shipyard which would be equipped with multi-mission and modern anti-ship missiles and sensors.

