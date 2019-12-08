Pakistan Navy celebrates Gwadar Day

GWADAR: Pakistan Navy celebrated 61st Gwadar Day with zeal and fervor.

Various ceremonies were held in Gwadar under the auspices of the Pakistan Navy to celebrate the day and to revitalize the spirit of nationalism amongst the local populace.

The hallmark of the day was an impressive Flag Hoisting Ceremony held at PNS AKRAM. Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq graced the occasion as chief guest. Commander Coast Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi was also present on this occasion.

Pakistan Navy organized various colourful activities, spanning over three days, to celebrate Gwadar Day with enthusiasm. The activities also included the conduct of boat rallies, friendly football matches amongst the locals, matches of tug of war and special drill by Pak Marines.

The enthusiasm of locals in these activities was phenomenal and a large number of spectators enjoyed the rallies and matches. Pakistan Navy also established a Free Medical Camp in which a team of qualified specialists extended their services to a large number of locals and provided free medicines.

Gwadar Day is celebrated on 8th December every year to mark the annexation of Gwadar with Pakistan in 1958. Gwadar was in possession of Oman since 1783 and was formally handed over to Pakistan in 1958. A Naval platoon led by the then Lt Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey of Pakistan Navy landed first at Gwadar and unfurled Pakistan’s flag there.

Gwadar Day celebrations were aimed at rekindling the awareness about the history of Gwadar among locals, creating a healthy environment and fostering civil-military harmony and national cohesiveness among various local communities.

Being one of the first government organizations at Gwadar, Pakistan Navy has always been cognizant of its responsibilities pertaining to the area and its people and has always been committed to the development of the region.

Pakistan Navy’s role in socio-economic uplift including health and education sector of coastal areas of Balochistan especially Gwadar and its concerted efforts for making China Pakistan Economic Corridor a reality are manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s commitment towards the region and realization of national obligations.

A large number of locals participated in events while a number of local notables and prominent personalities attended the ceremonies.

