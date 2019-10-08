Pakistan Navy distributes relief goods among quake affectees in AJK

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to facilitate in rehabilitation of affectees of earthquake-hit areas of AJK, tents and rations were distributed by Pakistan Navy.

Moreover, in order to extend all-out support to the under privileged classes, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Aga Khan Hospital established Free Medical Camp at Jati, Thatta District.

Pakistan Navy team along with trucks carrying relief goods including tents, cooking oil, sugar, flour reached villages of Dhoke Jarar and Dhoke Gujar of Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and distributed the rations among the populace of the areas.

A medical team of qualified doctors along with the related paramedical staff was deputed at the free medical camp established at Jati.

The team provided quality medical treatment to the patients from Jati and adjoining areas. Besides providing medical treatment, free medicines were also provided to the patients.

More than 1800 patients including men, women and children were treated at the medical camp.

