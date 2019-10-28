Pakistan Navy organizes free medical camp in Balochistan

Pakistan Navy organized a free medical camp in the village Dam of Balochistan in collaboration with Sahil and Ulfat welfare foundations.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, specialist doctors of surgical, medical, skin, gynecology, child and general medically inspected patients at the camp.

Over 700 patients were provided with free medical treatment, medicines and ordinary surgical facilities.

The medical camp was set up to create awareness amongst locals with respect to better medical treatment facilities and health.

