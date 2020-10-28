Web Analytics
Pakistan Navy conducts live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles

Pakistan Navy

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has conducted Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of anti-ship missiles from surface and aviation platforms in the North Arabian Sea, the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the live weapon firing where the naval combat ship, aircraft and helicopter have successfully destroyed the targets with the anti-ship missiles having the capability to target objects from surface and aviation platforms.

Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said that the exhibition of live weapon firing is the evidence of Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness. He expressed satisfaction over combat readiness to defend Pakistan’s maritime frontiers.

