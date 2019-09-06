Pakistan Navy marks Defence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy celebrated 54th anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan with due solemnity and reverence expressing complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

According to a press release issued by Pak Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid rich tribute to the martyred soldiers who rendered immense sacrifices while the nation stood united behind its soldiers, sailors and airmen.

“On this day, our valiant armed forces, through their sheer grit and resolve, routed the false ambitions of the enemy on all the three fronts,” said Naval chief.

Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren, the Admiral said that Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir have endangered the peace of the whole region. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris on all fronts.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all Naval mosques for progress, integrity and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle, expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all Naval units and establishments wherein Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted the significance of the day. All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with Naval traditions.

Other activities of the day included various colourful sports activities and Declamation/ Quiz/ Milli Naghma competitions were also held at various Navy units/ establishments and PN administered schools/ colleges. Moreover, Defence Day Fishing Boats Rallies/ Races were held in Karachi, Ormara, Gwadar and other coastal areas.

The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of our Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the aggressor and numerically superior enemy with an unprecedented display of unity and resolve during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

