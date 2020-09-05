Pak Navy carries out relief operation in rain-hit areas of Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy continues its rescue and relief operation in the rain-affected areas of Sindh on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, food packets and drinking water were distributed among 2500 people in Surjani Town, Hindu Goth and Korangi areas of Karachi.

The rescue teams of Navy also distributed meal and basic necessity items in several Goths of interior Sindh. Mobile medical teams of Pakistan Navy provided medical assistance to 300 people in Mirpur Mathelo and Sujawal.

At the request of the civil administration, Pakistan Navy diving teams also conducted search and rescue operations in Badin and Tando Bago.

Earlier on September 1, Navy had assisted repairing of LBOD overflow/leakage in coordination with civil administration at District Badin.

Different areas were also de-flooded. Relief and rescue efforts were launched at various parts of Karachi and citizens were shifted to safer places. The hundreds of cooked food packets were distributed amongst the traumatised families in rain-hit area of Younis Abad & Kakka Pir, Nazimabad and Surjani Town.

Additionally, thousands of bags containing necessary food items were also distributed in Surjani Town, Yaro Khan Goth, Yousaf Goth, Khamesso Goth covering diverse localities at Karachi and relief camps at District Badin.

