Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat visits Jeddah Port

Pakistan Navy’s Ship Aslat visited Jeddah Port of Saudi Arabia, the public relations wing of the Pakistan Navy reported on Saturday.

According to details, upon arrival, the naval ship was accorded a warm welcome by the representatives of Royal Saudi Naval Force.

The Commanding officer of PNS Aslat and the Western Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Force also held a meeting and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The spokesman of Pakistan Navy told of the visit that matters pertaining to mutual benefits along with naval cooperation between the countries came under discussion.

Joint exercises between the troops of both countries were also held during the visit.

At the end of the visit PNS Aslat returned to its scheduled patrolling and maritime security matters.

In conclusion the naval spokesman expressed hope that such visits would help improve bilateral ties between the navy’s of both countries.

