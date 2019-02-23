Two Pakistan Navy ships on visit to UAE defence exhibition

KARACHI: Two ships of Pakistan Navy are on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in an international defence exhibition, ARY News reported.

During this visit, PNS Tariq and PNS Himmat participated in Naslul Bahr maritime exercise. In the exercise, the ships demonstrated war expertise and preparedness of maritime security operations, said the Pakistan Navy spokesperson.

Vice Admiral Pakistan Navy Abdul Aleem along with the fleet commander UAE Naval Forces inspected the exercise on PNS Tariq.

Civil and military leaders of the UAE, ambassadors of different countries and Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal among others visited Pakistan Navy ships.

The Pakistan Navy spokesman said the visit of Pakistan Navy ships would further promote brotherly relations between both the countries.

Abdul Aleem also called on the deputy commander of the UAE Naval Forces. They exchanged views on issues of mutual professional interest and bilateral defence cooperation.

On February 16, Pakistan Navy had carried out bilateral exercise Turgutreis-III with Turkish Navy here after successfully holding Aman-2019 exercise recently, a Navy spokesman said.

The first two Turgutreis drills had been held in Pakistani and Turkish waters earlier.

According to the spokesman Pakistan Navy’s ships PNS Aslat, PNS Alamgir and maritime long-range aircraft had participated in joint operations and war tactics with Turkish Navy.

