Pakistan Navy ships visit Moroccan port to participate in joint exercises

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy ships MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Port of Casablanca, Morocco as part of overseas deployment to Africa.

Upon arrival at Casablanca, visiting Pakistan Navy Ships were extended a warm welcome by the Moroccan Navy. Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Pakistan Navy Ships called on Commander Centre Maritime Sector and Commander of the Military Region of Casablanca.

During the meeting, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the people of Morocco in general and Royal Navy of Morocco in particular.

Mission Commander also highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s role in ensuring maritime security and safety of global commons. The mission commander also extended gratitude for the wholehearted support provided by Moroccan authorities for Pakistan Navy Ships during their visit.

Further, a number of interactions and meetings with various Moroccan authorities were also held which were amply utilized to strengthen the brotherly feelings with Moroccan brethren.

During a stay at port, a reception dinner was also hosted onboard PNS MOAWIN. The reception was attended by a large number of guests including Senior Officers of Moroccan Navy, members of Diplomatic corps and prominent members of the local community.

On the occasion, Mission Commander also updated the dignitaries about the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, atrocities being perpetrated, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

In the last part of the visit, a bilateral exercise of Pakistan Navy Ships with Royal Moroccan Navy Ship was also conducted.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy Ships to Africa is aimed at further strengthening friendly ties with African Countries, enhancing naval collaboration and developing interoperability with the host navies.

