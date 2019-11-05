Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires land-based anti-ship missile

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy successfully test-fired a land-based anti-ship missile, ‘Zarb’ as part of a training exercise from the coastal region on Tuesday.

The missile successfully followed its preplanned trajectory and accurately engaged the target at sea, according to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the exercise as chief guest.

پاک بحریہ کا خشکی سے بحری جہاز کو نشانہ بنانے والے میزائل کا کامیاب تجزبہ پاک بحریہ کا خشکی سے بحری جہاز کو نشانہ بنانے والے میزائل کا کامیاب تجزبہ — میزائل نے اپنے ہدف کو کامیابی سے نشانہ بنایا — پاک بحریہ کیسی بھی جارحیت کا بھرپور جواب دینے کی مکمل صلاحیت رکھتی ہے، نیول چیف#ARYNews #PakNavy Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Speaking on the occasion, the naval chief expressed his utmost satisfaction on the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy. He said Pakistan’s pursuit of peace and stability has to be taken in the context of its quest for maintaining a peaceful coexistence in the region and not to be misconstrued as weakness.

“Pakistan Navy, being a professionally competent and potent force, is fully capable of thwarting any aggression with an iron fist,” Admiral Abbasi said, adding operationalszation of Zarb Weapon System is depictive of Pakistan’s strong resolve and high level of preparedness.

He reaffirmed the resolve that Pakistan Navy’s personnel remain vigilant and combat-ready to guard the sea frontiers and maritime interests of our motherland.

Chief of the Naval Staff also underscored the importance of Pakistan Navy’s own initiatives of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden/North Arabian Sea, Pakistan Navy’s participation in multinational Combined Maritime Force (CMF) and recent joining of Trans Regional Maritime Network with participants from 32 navies which will greatly contribute in improving maritime security.

