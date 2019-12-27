KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has successfully test fired different missiles in the north Arabian Sea and at Makran Coast on Friday.

According to the Navy’s spokesperson, warships and airplanes fired anti-ship missiles at sea level.

The Fast Attack Craft fired missile from the sea to surface level while missile was also fired from the underwater conventional submarine to the ground. Meanwhile, air-defence missiles were also fired from Makran Coast.

The different fired missiles accurately hit their targets. Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed firing of different missiles.

He expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of Navy.

The Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pak Navy is fully capable to give a befitting response to any aggression.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, these successful test-fires of different missiles is a proof of Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness.

Earlier in the month of April, Pak Navy had successfully test fired missile in the North Arabian Sea.

According to Pak Navy spokesperson, the indigenously developed Cruise Missile, has Anti-Ship and Land Attack capability. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff witnessed the live firing onboard Pakistan Navy Ship.

