Pakistan Navy’s operational exercise Ribat-2019 concludes

KARACHI: The operational exercise of Pakistan Navy Rabat-2019 concluded in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-2019 was held at Pakistan Navy Tactical School (PNTS), Karachi.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat while expressing satisfaction on the combat readiness of Pakistan Navy fighting units, highlighted that joint operational exercises are the essence of today’s modern warfare which afford desired level of training to undertake defence of the motherland.

The Chief Guest during interaction with officers and men appreciated their morale, level of preparedness and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants peace and prosperity in the region; however, any act of aggression or misadventure will receive a befitting response.

“Pakistan Navy is fully capable to counter any act of aggression by the adversary,” he added.

He also appreciated the efforts put in by the exercise participants for practically manifesting war-fighting plans in the North Arabian Sea.

RIBAT series of exercises are focused on validating Pakistan Navy’s warfighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats, ranging from conventional to Grey-Hybrid warfare.

In this regard, during RIBAT-2019, special emphasis was laid to manifest war plans of Pakistan Navy in sync with Pakistan Air Force to achieve a higher level of synergy between the two sister services

