Pakistan, Norway FMs agree to continue consultations for enhancing bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has contacted his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide and urged for making global efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the telephonic conversation, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide exchanged views on measures to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

FM Qureshi apprised FM Soreide regarding the Pakistan’s steps to curb the disease. He said that the government provided a relief package to the needy people worth $8 billion under Ehsaas programme. He added that the pandemic could give unbearable impacts to the weak economies.

The foreign minister also raised voice for the Kashmiris facing atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He told his Norwegian counterpart that millions of Kashmiris were kept under inhumane curfew by Indian authorities where the innocent people are facing severe shortage of food and medicine. He asked Norway’s government support to pressurise India for ending the curfew in IOJK.

FM Soreide thanked the Pakistani authorities for assisting the Norwegian citizens for returning home amid suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus.

