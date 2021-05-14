Pakistan observes Palestine Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The nation is observing Palestine Solidarity Day today (Friday) to give a united message to the world for standing beside the people of Palestine against Indian atrocities.

The day is being observed on the call of the Pakistan Ulema Council.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi urged the OIC to take notice of the matter.

He said that Pakistan will continue raising the voice for suppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians at every international forum.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the airstrikes by Israel in Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to so many innocent Palestinians including children.

“This is yet another reprehensible action during the holy month of Ramadan, following the increased restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of Palestinians, and the attacks in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the FO spokesperson had said in a statement, last week.

Read more: PM Imran Khan condemns Israeli attack on Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan also called upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

The Israeli military has continued its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, targeting several areas after rockets were fired from the enclave.

The death toll has risen to 109, including at least 28 children. 15 women, while 621 people have been wounded in Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Comments

comments