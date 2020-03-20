Pakistan defends raising IoK lockdown at SAARC coronavirus conference

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday rejected Indian assertion that Pakistan tried to politicize the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) video conference on coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza attended the conference on behalf of the country and demanded to lift lockdown in occupied Kashmir amid coronavirus spread.

Responding to India’s assertion, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) Spokesman Aisha Farooqui said in a statement that Mirza had drawn attention to the health emergency in Kashmir in the context of the coronavirus and underscored the need for lifting of restrictions on communications and ensuring access to medical supplies.

In making this call, Pakistan has not been alone as numerous voices from within Kashmir, India, and the world are echoing the same message, she said.

“The Indian contention of politicisation’ of humanitarian issue is both misleading and mischievous,” the statement said.

The FO said Pakistan’s participation in the video conference aimed at showing solidarity with SAARC members and reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) process.

“The people of South Asia are well aware as to which country has been seeking to politicise’ the SAARC process and continues to obstruct its onward march,” the FO said.

Pakistan believes that the collective endeavours of South Asian nations to fight common challenges “should not be allowed to become victim of self-serving propaganda”, it said.

“As an illustration of Pakistan’s commitment, we have reaffirmed our readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers’ Conference at the appropriate time,” the FO said.

