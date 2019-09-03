Pakistan will not stay quiet on occupied Kashmir’s situation: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reiterated that Pakistan will continue to apprise the world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and sufferings of its people.

“Pakistan will not stay quiet on the dangerous situation prevailing in the held valley”, he stated while addressing a seminar on foreign policy organized by PILDAT in Islamabad.

Qureshi noted that the greater challenge for us today is how to stand up to Hindutava ideology and add greater momentum to our moral, political and diplomatic support for the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination while preserving peace.

The foreign minister said Pakistan has undertaken a diplomatic surge in the wake India’s unilateral actions and security lockdown in occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan has acted with responsibility but with firm resolve that their actions are unacceptable. We downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India, Rail and bus services have also been stopped, he continued.

He said the Indian actions have created a highly dangerous environment that could erupt any moment and engulf the entire region.

The FM warned that India may resort to a false flag operation or a misadventure across the line of control to divert world attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi made it clear that Pakistan is ready to respond to any Indian aggression.

He said the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is part of our foreign policy. He said resolution of this festering dispute is imperative for regional peace and stability.

Turning to Afghanistan, the foreign minister said there is hope of breakthrough in parleys between Afghan Taliban and the United States. He said the world is convinced of the wisdom of the prime minister’s conviction that there is no military solution to Afghanistan and that dialogue and reconciliation efforts are the only way forward.

