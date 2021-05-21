Web Analytics
Pakistan officially added to Amazon sellers list

Amazon Seller List

ISLAMABAD: E-commerce giant Amazon has added Pakistan to its sellers’ list, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday.

“Today @amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List,” he tweeted.

The PM’s aide said, “It is a big accomplishment for our E-Commerce & will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved.”

Addressing a press conference earlier this month, Dawood said: “It is a big opportunity. But there are challenges as logistics companies will have to work efficiently and properly to ensure products are delivered in a timely manner.”

“Secondly, we are working on quality assurance and standardization,” he maintained.

Logistics companies have an opportunity to scale up their businesses and develop international partnerships for effective delivery, he said. Pakistan Post is also preparing itself for parcel deliveries, he added.

