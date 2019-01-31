Pakistan, Oman ink MoUs to boost trade, economic ties

MUSCAT: Pakistan and Oman have vowed to enhance bilateral relations by boosting trade and investment on Thursday.

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Omani deputy Prime Minister Syed Fahad bin Muhammad al Syed in Muscat, the two countries had decided to improve their bilateral trade and economic ties.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that they had inked multiple memorandum of understanding (MoUs) pertaining to labour, training and investment. He urged Omani investors to invest in Pakistan and take advantage of business friendly environment.

Qureshi underscored the need for increasing trade volume between the two countries and suggested to form a joint working group on trade and commerce.

Qureshi said that 30 per cent Omanis actually hailed to Balochistan and added that around 0.3 million Pakistanis were playing major role in the development and progress of Oman. He said that 25,000 Pakistani labourers became the part of Omani market in 2018.

Qureshi said that they were capable to fulfill the requirements of Omani market. He urged the Omani business community to invest in Pakistan.

The foreign minister also took the Omani deputy prime minister into confidence about Pakistan`s view point on important regional issues including Afghanistan. The Omani deputy Prime Minister lauded the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in the progress and prosperity of Oman.

