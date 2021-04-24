Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for citizens aged between 60-64

ISLAMABAD: Citizens aged between 60 and 64 years can walk into their designated vaccination centre from tomorrow (Sunday) to get a Covid-19 jab, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar announced on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Planning and Development Minister said the walk-in facility for citizens above 65 years of age has already been opened. All those aged 60 years and above, who have got themselves registered for vaccination, should visit their designated vaccination centre and get vaccinated, he instruction.

Umar said vaccination centres stay open on Sundays.

Starting tomorrow, Sunday, walk in vaccination for those who are between 60 to 64 years old will be started. Walk in for 65 and above has already been open. All those 60 and above who are registered go to your vaccination center and get vaccinated. Vaccination open on sunday also — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 24, 2021

The federal government today provided new consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine to the provinces. The vaccine doses were dispatched to provinces in the cold-chain containers via road and by air, the sources said.

Sindh and Balochistan have been dispatched vaccine batches in special flight.

