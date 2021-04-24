Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for citizens aged between 60-64

Walk-in Vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Citizens aged between 60 and 64 years can walk into their designated vaccination centre from tomorrow (Sunday) to get a Covid-19 jab, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar announced on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Planning and Development Minister said the walk-in facility for citizens above 65 years of age has already been opened. All those aged 60 years and above, who have got themselves registered for vaccination, should visit their designated vaccination centre and get vaccinated, he instruction.

Umar said vaccination centres stay open on Sundays.

The federal government today provided new consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine to the provinces. The vaccine doses were dispatched to provinces in the cold-chain containers via road and by air, the sources said.

Sindh and Balochistan have been dispatched vaccine batches in special flight.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Health expert calls for imposing emergency in wake of worsening COVID situation  

Must Read

Ministers extend sympathies, prayers to Covid-hit India

Must Read

Inflows in Roshan Digital Account cross $1b: PM thanks expats

Must Read

India’s daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record

[X] Close