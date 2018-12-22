KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said Pakistan is trying very hard to help bring a lasting peace to Afghanistan by supporting the Afghan led and Afghan owned peace plan.

Addressing a passing out parade of the 110th Midshipmen and 19th Short Services Course at the Naval Academy, Karachi, he said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and believes in peace within and peace without.

The country in the past has seen many conflicts both on its eastern and western borders, he said.

“Wars bring death, destruction and misery for the people. Ultimately, all issues are resolved on the table through negotiations that is why we are trying very hard to help bring a lasting peace in Afghanistan by supporting Afghan led and Afghan owned peace plan, ” said Gen Bajwa.

“Similarly, our new government has extended a hand of peace and friendship towards India with utmost sincerity but it should not be taken as our weakness, peace benefits everybody. It is time to fight against hunger, disease and illiteracy, then to fight against each other.”

He said relative peace that one finds in the country today has been achieved at a very heavy cost.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, former naval chiefs, a large number of serving/ retired officers and families of passing out officers were present on the occasion.

“We are yet to get out from terrorism or sabotage phase of an unannounced war against us that the subversion phase has also started,” said COAS.

“Like the terrorists before; the protagonists of the new threats are at times, our own people. Mostly misguided by ambitions, blinded by hate, ethnicity or religion or simply overawed by social media onslaught, some of our own boys and girls readily fall victim to such dangerous or hostile narratives.”

He suggested the response to such onslaughts or threats cannot always be kinetic in nature as a superior narrative can be produced and propagated to deal with them.

“But this can only happen if you have developed the ability to handle unwarranted criticism with patience and possess better intellectual skills to respond to such threats with logic and reasoning.”

Gen Bajwa said: “Modern technology has transformed the nature of warfare and has tilted the balance squarely in favour of those nations that have embraced the change readily. It is therefore incumbent upon you to keep yourself abreast with the latest developments in the field of science, technology and warfare.”

But frankly speaking, he added, even that will not be sufficient as the ever increasing threat of hybrid war, to which the country is subjected to, will need a totally new approach and change of traditional mindset.

Earlier, COAS reviewed the parade and distributed prizes to distinguished performers. The prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was conferred upon Lieutenant Haris Ali Khan, whereas midshipman Tauqeer Hussain was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance and midshipman Haroon Khan won the Academy’s Dirk.

Officers Cadet Muhammad Talha Masood was awarded Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal. Officer Cadet Ahmed Mohammad Alamri from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia won Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal and Officer Cadet Ahmed Naved Malik from the SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold Medal.

“I have been told that the Naval Academy is also training cadets from our friendly countries, which include Bahrain, Jordan, Maldives, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Some of whom are forming part of today’s impressive parade as well,” Gen Bajwa said while addressing the ceremony.

“I am confident that the training you have received here will not only help you in serving your respective Navies with pride, but will also deepen the enduring friendship between our countries. I see you all, as Pakistan’s goodwill Ambassadors to your respective countries and wish you Godspeed, in your future endeavors,” he added.

