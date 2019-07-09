Pakistan Peoples Party is continuation of Fatima Jinnah’s struggle: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Presenting tribute to the mother of nation on her death anniversary, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Pakistan Peoples Party is the continuation of the struggle of late Fatima Jinnah.

The PPP chairman said Fatima Jinnah was the great daughter of the land and a reflection of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

To safeguard the ideology of democracy, Fatima Jinnah confronted the dictator of her time, Bilawal said.

The 52nd death anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being observed today.

Born on July 31, 1893, in Karachi, Fatima Jinnah was the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who stood side by side with her brother for an independent state.

Ms Jinnah is revered for her struggle in the Pakistan Movement, her devotion to her brother Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, and determined advocate for women’s rights.

After receiving a degree in dentistry from the University of Calcutta in 1923, she joined the struggle for a separate Muslim homeland and was able to win respect for her determination and devotion to the aim within and outside All India Muslim League (AIML).

The Lady of Pakistan (Khātūn-e Pākistān) died on Jul 9, 1967, due to a heart attack. Her funeral prayers were attended by nearly half a million people in Karachi.

