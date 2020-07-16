Pakistan becomes permanent member of SCO Youth Council

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has become a permanent member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Youth Council.

Confirming the news, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in a video statement said Pakistan’s accession to the SCO Youth Council is the fruit of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts and reforms instituted over the past two years.

This all became possible because of the premier’s setting up the country’s first youth council besides launching initiatives like Kamyab Jawan and Hunarmand Pakistan programmes for the welfare of youth, he said.

انتہائی خوشی ہے کہ پچھلے 2 سال میں یوتھ کے لیے کی جانے والی اصلاحات اور وزیراعظم عمران خان کی کوششوں کی بدولت شنگھائی تعاون تنظیم کی یوتھ کونسل میں پاکستان کو باقاعدہ ممبر تسلیم لیا گیا ہے جو کہ پاکستان کے نوجوان طبقے کے لیے انتہائی اہمیت کا حامل فورم ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/fcQCFg7tEj — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 16, 2020

On securing SCO Youth Council membership, Usman Dar said Pakistani youth can now be able to represent their country at the Council meetings and its exchange programmes.

He added they will also take part in skill development programmes of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Youth Council.

Comments

comments