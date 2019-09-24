Pakistan doing positive diplomacy, says Zulfi Bukhari

NEW YORK: Special Aide to the PM on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari has said Pakistan is doing positive diplomacy under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to ARY News, he said governments in the past didn’t try to have better relations with the United States (US). “Prime Minister Imran Khan is working on to have better relations with the US”, he continued.

Lauding the diplomatic policies of the present government, he said results of Pakistan’s aggressive policy are visible; Kashmir issue is being raised at every forum.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met US President Donald Trump in a televised event.

Speaking on the occasion the President of the United States had hailed Prime Minister of Pakistan for being a leader like him. “It’s an honor for me that I’m sitting with you and you (Pakistanis) are lucky people that you have Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Addressing the US president and the reporters, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said: “Trump heads the most powerful country in the world. And the most powerful country in the world has a responsibility.

“I honestly feel that this crisis could become much bigger. We look to the US to put out flames in the world,” the PM had said.

