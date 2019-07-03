Pakistan on positive trajectory of peace, development: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said that Pakistan was on positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity, Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) reported.

Presiding over the 222nd corps commanders’ conference at the General Headquarter (GHQ), General Bajwa told the forum about difficult but extremely essential long term beneficial measures taken by the current government for improving and strengthening national economy.

According to the military’s media wing, geo strategic, regional and national security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organizations discussed in the meeting.

