Pakistan Post jumps 27 spots on global index-2020

ISLAMABAD: In a major achievement, Pakistan Post jumped 27 places to 67th position on the global index in 2020, ARY News reported.

According to the postal development report-2020 issued by the Universal Postal Union, Pakistan Post moved up 27 spots from 94th to 67th.

The global organization of the postal services has recently released the 2020 ranking of 170 countries. Pakistan Post was ranked 94th in 2016 with 29 points, read the report.

The recent improvement in the global ranking of the Pakistan Post demonstrated that the government’s efforts to improve the institutions were bearing fruit, said the sources.

Sources said that the analysis is based on the integrated index for postal development, which draws on a wide range of postal data from numerous sources to provide a composite picture of postal development in 170 countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Switzerland tops the list, followed by Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan.

