ISLAMABAD: With an aim to streamline the services of Pakistan Post, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed is set to launch a mobile application to facilitate its customers today (Saturday).

The mobile application boasts various features including track and trace, register complaint, postal services, tariff, post codes, locate post office and contact us.

After the inauguration, the app would be available to keep customers of Pakistan Post informed about their parcel. The app is aimed to upgrade the system of Pakistan Post and bring it on par with growing challenges of the digital world of today.

The minister in a statement said this mobile application is aimed at increasing customers’ confidence in Pakistan Post along with facilitating them.

Last month, Mr Saeed launched a mobile app ‘Hamsafar’ to facilitate motorists travelling on highways. ‘Hamsafar’, the mobile application, jointly development by the National Highways Authority(NHA) and Motorway Police, will apprise commuters about latest traffic updates.

