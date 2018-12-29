Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan Post to launch mobile app today

Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD: With an aim to streamline the services of Pakistan Post, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed is set to launch a mobile application to facilitate its customers today (Saturday).

The mobile application boasts various features including track and trace, register complaint, postal services, tariff, post codes, locate post office and contact us.

After the inauguration, the app would be available to keep customers of Pakistan Post informed about their parcel. The app is aimed to upgrade the system of Pakistan Post and bring it on par with growing challenges of the digital world of today.

The minister in a statement said this mobile application is aimed at increasing customers’ confidence in Pakistan Post along with facilitating them.

Last month, Mr Saeed launched a mobile app ‘Hamsafar’ to facilitate motorists travelling on highways. ‘Hamsafar’, the mobile application, jointly development by the National Highways Authority(NHA) and Motorway Police, will apprise commuters about latest traffic updates.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Major avenue in Brooklyn named after Jinnah

Pakistan

Indian troops martyr four more youth in IOK

Pakistan

Thick fog engulfs plains of Punjab, Sindh, KP

Pakistan

Punjab CM to chair cabinet meeting in Bahawalpur today


ARY NEWS URDU