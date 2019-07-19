Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund providing social safety to poor: Dr Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, said on Friday Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is the country’s leading institution laying the foundation for stable social safety nets and livelihoods among the poor and vulnerable on a large-scale.

She presided over a meeting in Islamabad where she got a detailed briefing on PPAF’s plan of action in reducing poverty under the Government of Pakistan’s flagship Ehsaas Programme.

Qazi Azmat Isa, PPAF chief executive officer, Captain (retd) Asadullah Khan, additional secretary Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division (PASSD), Amir Naeem, PPAF’s senior group head, and other relevant officials were in attendance in the meeting.

PPAF’s initiatives and growth over a period of the past twenty years, including its mission, vision, and strategic trajectory, came under discussion. The fund’s values in line with its work towards provision of relief to the poor and the vulnerable and its programming network and elements of output were also discussed.

Dr Sania Nishtar lauded PPAF’s efforts in bringing social and economic change to hundreds of thousands of communities across the country and discussed its collaborative efforts with the government in the battle for greater social and economic equality in the country.

She said she was hopeful and confident about the social safety sector’s development.

