Pakistan was progressing in my tenure, says Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Pakistan was prospering with the efforts of his team during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing the Central Working Committee meeting of the PML-N, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif thanked the party leaders for their support in this crucial time.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan was becoming an Asian Tiger during his tenure of government and people of the country were prosperous, but now the inflation has broken the backbone of the countrymen.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, the PML-N supremo said that his party while being in power completed development projects including the construction of powerhouses with pace to provide relief to the masses.

There was surplus gas and electricity in the country and people were job opportunities were increasing with every passing day.

Elder Sharif claimed that Pakitan was planning to get membership in the G20 countries forum during his government, but now the situation of the country is terrible.

He said that inflation is on the rise in the country now and the people are facing hardships in their routine lives.

