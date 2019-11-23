Web Analytics
Pakistan lodges strong protest with Norway over desecration of Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Norway was called to the Foreign office today to convey the deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Norwegian city of Kristiansand.


Pakistan’s condemnation of this action wasreiterated. It was underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression.

The Norwegian authorities were urged to bring those responsible to justice and to prevent the recurrence of any such incident in the future.

The Ambassador of Pakistan in Oslo has also been instructed to convey Pakistan’s protest and deep concern to the Norwegian authorities.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced on social media in which a man can be seen burning a copy of the Holy Quran during an anti-Islam rally.

While everybody looks on, a man whose identity is not known and social media is calling him Ilyas suddenly jumped over the fence and kicked the man.

