Pakistan Railways announces four additional Eid train

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to run four additional trains during Eidul Adha holidays to facilitate passengers, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the scheduled issued by the PR, the first special train will leave from Cantt. Station Karachi to Rawalpindi via Faisalabad and Sargodha on July 28.

Second train will leave on July 29 to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad on July 30.The fourth and final train will leave on the same day for Multan from Karachi.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Pakistan Railways has not yet fully resumed its train operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Federal government had announced a three-day official holiday in the country on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The federal government has announced holidays on the first three days of the Eid ul Azha including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced fewer holidays on the festive occasion, keeping in view the lockdown situation in the country that has already caused suffering for the daily-wage workers and labour class besides inflicting losses to other businesses.

