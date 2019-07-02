Pakistan Railways’ deficit dropped by Rs4 billion: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the deficit of Pakistan Railways has been decreased by Rs4 billion during the fiscal year 2018-19.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, he said the deficit has been brought down from Rs36.62 billion to Rs32.59 billion.

He expressed hope that the deficit of railways will be completely overcome in five years. He also thanked the officers and servants for the promising performance of the railway department and vowed to increase their salaries by 10 per cent soon.

24 new passenger and two freight trains have been launched during the PTI government, the minister said adding that nearly six million passengers have grown in number and it will further reach up to 10 million.

“Our new goal is freight trains as passenger trains do not give much profit,” Rasheed said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Rawalpindi-Karachi bound Sir Syed Express passenger train in Rawalpindi tomorrow.

