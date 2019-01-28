ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday announced that Pakistan Railways was going to start ‘Clean, Green and Behave Good’ campaign on February 1 which will continue for one month.

Announcing the campaign in Islamabad through a video message, the minister for railways said under the campaign cleaning drive would be held at platforms and trees would be planted on railway stations.

video msg pic.twitter.com/BbaTq2B5my — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) January 28, 2019

He said the railways staff would behave with the commuters with exemplary courteousness and serve them with best services.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said he himself would monitor the campaign which would continue till 28th of the next month and would meet the commuters on platforms.

He said a complaint cell had been set up at the Ministry of Railways to improve its service and end any corruption and malpractice.

The minister called upon the people to discourage such passengers who travel without tickets.

Rasheed on January 20 asked railways officers to interact with passengers in a good manner. He added that railway was a means of transportation for the poor, hence their facilitation should not be ignored.

The minister said freight operations would be extended in Multan. He informed that a cleanliness week would be observed by the railways department.

He also ordered initiation of renovation work of all railway stations in Bahawalpur on time.

