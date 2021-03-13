Pakistan Railways launches online Premium Container Train

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Saturday launched an online Premium Container Train that would move between Karachi and Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The divisional superintendent Railways Lahore division launched the train service at Mughalpura Railway station. The booking of freight for the train could be made through an online mechanism.

According to details, the train would travel from Lahore to Karachi and would take 32 hours to complete its journey. It would leave from Lahore on six days of a month that included 3, 8, 13, 18, 23 and 26th of every month.

The deputy superintendent Lahore said that the schedule of the Premium Container Train would be monitored strictly and in case of any delay, the Railways would be bound to refund the amount to the parties.

He further said that the train service would Railways in generating a revenue upto Rs22.5 million.

Besides launching the freight train, the Pakistan Railways decided on Tuesday to restore another passenger train service between Karachi and Lahore after a hiatus of over ten months.

“It has been decided to restore the Jinnah Express (31-Up/32-Dn) running between Karachi – Lahore – Karachi via Chord with effect from 05-02-2021,” read a notification issued by the chief operating superintendent.

It said the first train (32-down) will depart from Lahore station on Feb 5 and the 31-up train from Karachi on Feb 6. Jinnah Express was suspended last year on March 25 as part of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

