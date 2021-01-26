Pakistan Railways’ reservation system crashes across the country

KARACHI: The passengers are facing problems as the ticket reservation system of the Pakistan Railways (PR) has crashed across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The booking offices of the PR, scheduled to open 8 in the morning have not opened yet at the Cantt, City, Landhi railways stations. The passengers willing to travel through Pakistan Railways are facing hardships in getting their reservations.

The reservation system could not be restored despite the passage of three hours, while the already loss-running entity is facing more losses due to the crash of the system.

Last week, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati had said that the government is taking effective steps to make the Pakistan Railway a profitable entity.

Talking to the newsman in Peshawar, he had shown determination to make the railway a profitable organization by taking pragmatic steps including getting back the encroached lands and utilizing the property properly in the best interest of the organization.

Azam Swati had said high-rise buildings will also be constructed for Railways’ employees.

