Pakistan Railways submits Tezgam inferno inquiry report in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Railways has submitted an inquiry report on the Tezgam inferno incident which claimed the lives of 87 people and injured 40 others in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The report compiled by the railways’ Federal Inspector, a copy of which is available with ARY News, states, of the total deceased, 58 have been provided financial assistance as ten victims remain untraceable.

Those injured in the incident have also been given compensation by the government.

The Pakistan Railways sent the inquiry report to the Minister of Interior on Feb 18, the report said.

An FIR was lodged against private individuals who were found “directly/indirectly responsible” for the fire.

Read More: IHC summons Railways, Interior Ministry top officials in Tezgam train fire case

The Railways police submitted an interim challan before Punjab Prosecution Cell Ahmad Pur Sharqia on Feb 11.

The competent authorities ordered to take action against delinquent officials who are responsible for the incident, the report stated.

On October 31, 87 people had lost their lives and 40 others injured when a fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to a reported cylinder explosion near Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan district.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate incident took place.

Comments

comments