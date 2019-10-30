Pakistan will continue to raise Kashmir issue at every int’l forum: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday said that Pakistan will continue to raise Kashmir issue at all international forums, ARY News reported.

In her farewell address, Maleeha Lodhi said that the longstanding Kashmir dispute should be resolved under the resolutions of the UN and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

She said that Kashmir’s special status will not be changed owing to the illegal actions of the Modi-led Indian government and added that the dispute will remain on the agenda of the UN.

Speaking on the occasion, Maleeha Lodhi expressed concerns over grave human right violations in occupied Kashmir and denial of the right to self-determination to the people in the held valley.

Earlier on October 4, the Foreign Office had dispelled the notion that Dr Maleeha Lodhi was removed as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York for some reason.

“There is no truth whatsoever in insinuation that Dr Maleeha Lodhi was ‘removed’ for any reason,” Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal had tweeted.

“She completed her tenure and as FM has said, she served Pakistan with distinction and commitment and organised the Prime Minister’s successful UNGA visit with skill and dedication,” he had added.

