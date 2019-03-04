ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Monday said Pakistan would raise the case of Shakirullah, who was martyred by fellow inmates in India’s Jaipur jail, at the international level, ARY News reported.

In her remarks at the floor of the National Assembly, she said we were not silent on the death of Pakistani citizen. The minister expressed shock that the Pakistani prisoner was tortured under state patronage in India.

The NA members questioned about steps, whether any, taken by the Pakistan High Commission in India about killing of Shakirullah. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif called for registering a death case in Pakistan and said the issue should also be raised at the global forums.

Read also: Shakirullah was tortured before death: report

He said the case could also be registered in India. “Just give us a day and we will get back to the House to apprise it of legal procedure on the matter,” he added.

An initial post-mortem report of Pakistani citizen Shakirullah came out on Sunday, showing he was tortured before his death.

The autopsy was conducted by a six-member medical board of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. The report said heavy injury on the head resulted death of Shakirullah.

India had handed over the body of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah to Pakistan officials at Wagah border crossing on Saturday evening.

Shakirullah was killed by other inmates at Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail on February 20.

