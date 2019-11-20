Pakistan re-elected to executive board of UNESCO  

PARIS: In another affirmation of the trust that the international community reposes in Pakistan and its long-standing positive contributions to promoting educational and cultural cooperation between nations, the country was re-elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Pakistan won the slot by securing 154 votes for the next four-year term (2019-2023) in an election held today at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

#Pakistan gets re-elected to the @UNESCO Executive Board, securing 154 votes in the elections held in Paris this evening. This success is another affirmation of the trust that the international community reposes in Pakistan and our contributions to the important work of @UNESCO — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 20, 2019

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal termed the achievement the trust that the world reposes in Pakistan.

In a statement, Pakistan’s ambassador to France and permanent representative to UNESCO Moin ul Haque termed the re-election as a testimony to Pakistan’s firm commitment towards achieving UNESCO’s goals and objectives.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan enjoys the distinction of being a continuous member of the UNESCO executive board since 1978.

The members of UNESCO executive board are elected by UNESCO’s General Conference according to a system of regional grouping.

Acting under the authority of the general conference, the executive board examines the organization’s programme of work and approves budget estimates.

