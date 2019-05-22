Pakistan ready for dialogue with India even today, FM Qureshi tells Swaraj

BISHKEK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held an informal meeting with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the meeting of Foreign Ministers Council of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, ARY News reported.

Talking to his Indian counterpart, Fm Qureshi said that Pakistan was ready for dialogue with New Delhi even today to address all the issues peacefully between the two countries.

He said that dialogues only way for Pakistan and India to move forward. The minister further said that Pakistan wanted to resolve all the issues with India through negotiation.

Read More: Indian FM Swaraj sits next to Qureshi during SCO meeting

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was seated beside his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj during the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperating Organization (SCO) countries.

The meeting of foreign ministers of SCO member countries was briefly attended by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov today.

Earlier in Islamabad prior to his departure for the two-day session, the foreign minister said that he would meet his counterparts from eight countries on the sidelines of Bishkek meeting of the foreign ministers.

Comments

comments