Pakistan ready for friendship if India resolves Kashmir issue: Chohan

LAHORE: Information Minister Punjab, Fayazul Hasan Chohan, said on Tuesday Kashmir dispute was the only issue where all political parties are on one page, ARY News reported.

In a statement on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Chohan said Kashmiris were waving Pakistan flag in continuation of their struggle for liberation from India’s clutches.

He called upon the Indian government led by Narendra Modi to give up the desire to rule Kashmir.

Chohan said UN resolutions on Kashmir must be implemented in letter and spirit. He said the PTI government would work to take forward Kashmir cause.

He reiterated the government stance that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a positive message to Modi but it was not reciprocated in the same manner, he recalled.

He was of the view that India was Pakistan’s neighbour and neighbours couldn’t be changed.

“We are ready for the friendship if India resolves the Kashmir and water issue,” the minister added.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Tuesday) to reiterate whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

Special functions were held in all educational institutions across the country to express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

