Pakistan is ready for war, FM Qureshi warns India

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of Indian threats and escalating tension in the region over illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by New Delhi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was ready for every kind of war, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that the world was witnessing that India had put the regional peace and stability at risk by illegally revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

He said that India could do anything to divert world’s attention from its atrocities and grave human rights violation in occupied Kashmir.

Illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir is Modi's biggest mistake: PM Imran Khan

The foreign minister said that Pakistan Army and government were ready to cope with any misadventure by the enemy and urged the masses to be prepared. He said that India’s historical mistake had once again awoken the Pakistani nation.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi warned that the entire region would be affected by the war between the two nuclear powers.

He said that they were using diplomatic, political and legal options to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue. FM Qureshi told the participants that he had talked with OIC’s secretary over the Kashmir issue and pinned hopes with the forum.

